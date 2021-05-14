The first-ever Art in the Park event, hosted by the College Station Noon Lions Club, is Saturday morning at the Fun For All Playground at Central Park in College Station.

Co-chair Esther Miranda says their mission is to bring families and artists together.

“To experience the outdoors through art activities. We are going to have ten to twelve art stations offering a variety of hands-on activities,” said Miranda.

The event also includes outdoors games, chess and checkers lessons, free eye exams, and therapy animals.

Co-chair Katina Osth says they hope to repeat the event in the future.

“Our main goal for this event is to give kids and community an explosion of color and sound, and show them examples of how to use different mediums. And basically give them an uplifting family event,” said Osth.

The Art-in-the-Park event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Listen to “First Ever Art-in-the-Park Event is Saturday at the Fun For All Playground” on Spreaker.