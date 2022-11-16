First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments

For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments.

The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download the agenda item from the November 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Background information provided to the council stated there will be a change in how CSFD responds to EMS requests in Bryan.

CSFD and BFD will continue an automatic mutual aid agreement for fire calls.

College Station fire chief Richard Mann provided the following statement to WTAW News about why CSFD is changing its response to EMS requests in Bryan:

“CSFD and BFD have been working over the past year to reduce the dependence for EMS service in the City of Bryan by CSFD Ambulances. There were 562 patients in the City of Bryan transported by CSFD Ambulances in 2021. Dispatch changes have resulted in a 55% reduction in EMS response from CSFD into the City of Bryan thus far for calendar year 2022. However, this has still resulted in $420,000 in billable EMS service and to date, only $147,000 has been collected this year for EMS service provided by CSFD in the City of Bryan. The transition to mutual aid will allow CSFD to continue to provide EMS assistance into the City of Bryan based on resource capacity within the City of College Station.”