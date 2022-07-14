First Campaign Announcement From Someone Running For College Station Council Member

The first to announce seeking the College Station city council place two position in this November’s election is William Wright.

He is currently serving on the planning and zoning commission and the historic preservation and impact fee advisory committees.

Wright, who is a lifelong College Station resident, was also a member of this year’s citizens bond advisory committee.

Wright’s announcement follows councilman John Nichols announcement that he will seek the mayor’s position.

As of Thursday evening, no one has announced a campaign for the College Station council place one seat.

The first day to file in person for city council and school board positions in the twin cities is a week from Monday, July 25.