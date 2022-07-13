The first announcement by a candidate for College Station mayor in this November’s election comes from John Nichols.

The place five councilman, who is in his fourth term on the governing body, is also the council’s representative on the health district board and currently chairs the board of the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency.

Nichols retired from Texas A&M as head of the agricultural economics department.

The filing period at College Station city hall begins July 25.

The College Station mayor’s position is open because Karl Mooney is term limited.

College Station city voters will also select due to term limits, council seats in place one and two, which represent the city at large.