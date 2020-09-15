First Anniversary Of The Work Related Death Of College Station Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood

College Station firefighters on Monday remembered the first anniversary of the work related death of deputy fire marshal Lance Norwood.

The 29 year veteran died of occupational cancer.

Fire chief Richard Mann released a letter, noting what has been done over the last decade to raise the awareness and educate firefighters on cancer risks and reduction strategies.

Mann wrote “It is important that we each do our part to reduce our exposure potential. Maintaining respiratory protection during overhaul is important to limit exposure to toxins.”

A CSFD dispatcher took to the airwaves to remember Norwood. During Monday’s 7 a.m. shift change, the dispatcher keyed up every hand-held radio, each truck/ambulance radio, and all six station radios to read the following tribute:

“We, the members of the College Station Fire Department, pause to remember our fallen brother, Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood, who died in the Line of Duty from occupational cancer on this day in 2019. Deputy Fire Marshal Norwood dedicated 29 years to the College Station Fire Department and the citizens of this community. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.”

