First 2024 Campaign Announcement For A Brazos County Commission Seat Results In A Contested Race

The first 2024 campaign announcement has been made for a seat on the Brazos County commission.

Republican Bentley Nettles is seeking the precinct one commission position that is currently held by Steve Aldrich.

Aldrich, who is also a Republican, tells WTAW News that he will be seeking re-election to a third term.

Nettles, who has a local law practice, is a retired Army general who previously served as general counsel for the Army Element Joint Force Headquarters of the Texas Army National Guard. He is also a former executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Nettles currently chairs the BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities) board of directors. He recently chaired a county commission committee that recommended creating specialty criminal courts for veterans and those with mental health issues.