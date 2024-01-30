Firefighting Efforts Continue at Chicken Egg Farm

Interview with Jason Ware was conducted five hours after the fire was reported at Feather Crest Farms.

No casualties are reported from the fire that began Monday at a Kurten area chicken egg farm.

Jason Ware, Deputy Brazos County Emergency Management Director, says more than one hundred firefighters have been at Feather Crest Farms.

“They are just doing a fire watch at this point because conditions are too dangerous to get anyone inside,” says Ware.

Ware says two metal buildings remain on fire.

“The issue with metal buildings is that they tend to collapse pretty early on and trap the heat, and so that is why the fire is still burning now,” says Ware.

It took about 30 minutes to set up a regular stream of water because there are no fire hydrants.

“We ended up having to set up a tanker or tender shuttle meaning we had to bring in portable water trucks in order to bring water to the scene, and then they had to go to three different locations to use hydrants in Kurten area,” says Ware.

Ware says the Brazos County sheriff’s office is the lead agency in the investigation.

