Fire Strikes Downtown Bryan Business

A two year old business in downtown Bryan is hit by a fire.

According to a statement from the family that owns the Texas Meat Market on North Texas between 21st and Pruitt, the Tuesday afternoon fire started in their kitchen.

The statement goes on to say no one was injured, and the owners are not commenting on the possible cause “until the fire marshal and the insurance company have completed their assessments”.

WTAW News has contacted the Bryan fire department requesting more information.

The owners will begin operating out of their parking lot on Friday morning.

And a Go Fund Me account will be established to benefit affected employees.

Statement from Texas Meat Market:

The Texas Meat Market is a family-owned and operated business that had been a dream for our parents since they first came to Bryan, Texas, nearly forty years ago. As longtime members of the Bryan-College Station community, there was no more significant pride for our family than when we opened the doors to Texas Meat Market on July 1, 2020.

We are heartbroken to share that at around 3:30 PM today, a little over two years after we opened our doors, a fire tore through the Texas Meat Market and damaged everything we have worked so hard to build. While our losses are devastating, we are thankful that no one was hurt or injured. As a family, we are incredibly grateful to the Bryan Fire Department and the Bryan Police Department for their quick help in the fire.

As we plan our next steps and wait for insurance to make their assessments of the damage, Texas Meat Market is effectively shutting down normal operations for the foreseeable future. While we know that the fire started in the kitchen, we would like to refrain from further comments until the fire marshal and the insurance company have completed their assessments of the situation. At this time, our primary concerns are for our staff directly affected by this situation. As such, we are getting back to work – and could use the support of our neighbors as we do so.

Beginning on Friday, August 26:

• Texas Meat Market will start selling tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the Texas Meat Market parking lot.

• Texas Meat Market will be available for event catering.

• A Go-Fund-Me fundraising page will be established. All proceeds will directly benefit the employees affected by the fire.