Final Week Of Filing For November’s Bryan & College Station ISD School Board And College Station City Council Elections

Update, August 10, 2021

Four people have made decisions about running for the College Station ISD school board this November.

CSISD has announced incumbent Amanda Green has decided not to seek a second term.

There are three people who have filed for Green’s district-wide place two seat. They are Blaine Decker, Kim Ege, and Amy Alge.

Another CSISD board incumbent, board president Mike Nugent, has not decided whether he is running.

The filing deadline for CSISD and Bryan school board and the College Station city council is next Monday afternoon.

Update, August 9, 2021

This is the final full week to file for this November’s elections in Bryan and College Station ISD and the College Station city council.

The latest filing comes from the president of the Bryan ISD school board. Mark McCall is seeking a third, three-year term.

The last day to file is August 16th.

Update, August 3, 2021:

Two weeks remain in the filing period for those interested in running for Bryan ISD school board and the College Station city council and school board.

The first filing in almost two weeks took place Monday, involving a candidate for College Station city council. There are now contested races for both council seats, after William Wright filed for the place four seat. Wright is running against Elizabeth Cunha, who is finishing an unexpired term and is seeking a full term.

The last day to file is August 16th.

Update July 22, 2021:

A two term member of the Bryan ISD school board has filed for re-election. Ruthie Waller filed Wednesday for a third term representing single member district four, which covers the southeast portion of the district.

Update July 21, 2021:

The first person has filed in this November’s election for one of three positions on the Bryan ISD school board. The man finishing an unexpired term in single member district (SMD) five is seeking a full term. David Stasny served 30 years as an at-large member until he was defeated last November. Stasny is currently serving the southwest portion of BISD. The other BISD seats in this year’s election are the other at-large position and SMD four, which represents the southeast portion of the district.

There will be at least one contested race for College Station city council. That’s after Dennis Maloney filed for re-election to his at-large seat. Maloney is opposed by David Levine.

Original story:

Monday was the first day to file for November elections on the Bryan and College Station school boards and the College Station city council.

There is no Bryan city council election this year. That’s after voters approved a city charter change last November to make council terms four years long and hold elections in even numbered years. This gives another year in office for Bryan councilmen Buppy Simank and Brent Hairston, whose terms were supposed to expire this November.

There is one filing for each of the two open College Station city council seats. Elizabeth Cunha is filing for a full term as she finishes the time left following a resignation. And David Levine has filed for the seat now held by Dennis Maloney.

The College Station ISD school board has two at-large positions.

The Bryan ISD school board has one at-large position, single member district four which represents the southeast portion of the district, and single member district five which is the southwest portion of the district.

The filing period continues through August 16th.