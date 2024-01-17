Final Cost of College Station’s New Tourism Building Was Under Budget

January 17, 2024 Bill Oliver
Photo of the city of College Station's "1207 Texas" building, taken January 17, 2024.
Photo of the city of College Station's "1207 Texas" building, taken January 17, 2024.

College Station city council members at their last meeting, without discussion, approved the final bill associated with the city’s new tourism office building.

The final bill returned $100,000 dollars to the city after the conversion of a former fire station building near city hall on Texas Avenue.

The final cost of what is known as the “1207 Texas” building was just over $4 million dollars.

Click HERE to read and download documents from the January 11, 2024 College Station city council meeting.

The facility was mentioned during a recent WTAW Infomaniacs interview with mayor John Nichols as part of a response about his observations for tourism in College Station during 2024.

Click below to hear comments from John Nichols, visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia on January 10, 2024:

 