Filing Season Continues For November’s Bryan & College Station ISD School Board And College Station City Council Elections

Update July 21, 2021:

The first person has filed in this November’s election for one of three positions on the Bryan ISD school board. The man finishing an unexpired term in single member district (SMD) five is seeking a full term. David Stasny served 30 years as an at-large member until he was defeated last November. Stasny is currently serving the southwest portion of BISD. The other BISD seats in this year’s election are the other at-large position and SMD four, which represents the southeast portion of the district.

There will be at least one contested race for College Station city council. That’s after Dennis Maloney filed for re-election to his at-large seat. Maloney is opposed by David Levine.

Original story:

Monday was the first day to file for November elections on the Bryan and College Station school boards and the College Station city council.

There is no Bryan city council election this year. That’s after voters approved a city charter change last November to make council terms four years long and hold elections in even numbered years. This gives another year in office for Bryan councilmen Buppy Simank and Brent Hairston, whose terms were supposed to expire this November.

There is one filing for each of the two open College Station city council seats. Elizabeth Cunha is filing for a full term as she finishes the time left following a resignation. And David Levine has filed for the seat now held by Dennis Maloney.

The College Station ISD school board has two at-large positions.

The Bryan ISD school board has one at-large position, single member district four which represents the southeast portion of the district, and single member district five which is the southwest portion of the district.

The filing period continues through August 16th.