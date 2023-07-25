Filing Period Underway For Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards

Update, July 25, 2023

The first two people to file for positions on the Bryan ISD school board in this November’s election are not incumbents.

Joel Bryan is seeking the at large seat that is currently held by Deidra Davis, who has not filed for re-election.

Seeking BISD’s single member district two seat is Chrissy Ransome. Incumbent Julie Harlin tells WTAW News she will file for re-election.

There is a second candidate to file for the College Station ISD now held by Thomas Hall. Heather Simmen joins Kim Ege. According to CSISD, Hall has not decided he will seek re-election.

Original story, July 24, 2023

Monday was the first day of filing for this November’s school board elections in Bryan and College Station.

One incumbent filed for re-election on opening day. College Station ISD board secretary Geralyn Nolan is seeking her third term. The other incumbent, Thomas Hall, did not file Monday. According to a CSISD news release, “Hall has not yet indicated whether he will be seeking reelection.” Filing for the seat now held by Hall was Kim Ege. All CSISD board members represent the entire district.

Bryan ISD has two openings this November. Board president Julie Harlin tells WTAW News she intends to file this week for what will be her third term representing single member district two. All BISD voters will decide on who fills the at-large position now held by Deidra Davis.

There are no city council races this November in either College Station or Bryan.

The filing deadline is August 21.

The voter registration deadline is October 10.

This November’s election ballot is expected to include CSISD voters deciding a multimillion dollar bond issue. The CSISD board will officially decide what to include during its August meeting.

And all voters in Texas deciding whether to accept a constitutional amendment related to property tax relief.