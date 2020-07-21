Filing Period Is Underway For B/CS City Council And School Board Elections

Update July 21, 2020:

A Texas A&M instructional assistant professor is the first to file for one of two openings on the Bryan ISD school board. Deidra Davis is seeking the BISD at-large seat held by David Stasny, who is finishing his tenth term.

The second day of filing for this November’s local elections generates a second contested race for College Station city council. The organizer of a recent community forum on justice system police issues, Jason Cornelius, filed Tuesday for the two year seat held by Bob Brick, who is seeking re-election.

Original story July 20, 2020:

The filing period has started for November’s city council and school board elections.

College Station voters will be deciding four at-large seats on the city council. Place one councilman Bob Brick has filed for re-election to a two year term. Place three councilwoman Linda Harvell has filed for re-election to a four year term. She is opposed by Dell Seiter. Place five councilman John Nichols has filed for re-election to a four year term. And there is the twice-delayed runoff to fill the unexpired term of the place four seat between Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra.

The Bryan city council will have two new single district members. That’s because Greg Owens and Mike Southerland are not eligible to seek re-election due to term limits. Filing for the single member district (SMD) three seat now held by Owens is Bobby Gutierrez, who is a member of Bryan’s planning and zoning commission and the Bryan Business Council. As of Monday, no one has filed for the SMD four seat held by Southerland.

There are two positions for College Station ISD school board, which is composed of all at-large members. Vice-president Geralyn Nolan has filed for re-election. No one has filed for the position currently held by president Michael Schaefer, who previously announced he would not seek re-election.

As of Monday, no one filed for two positions on the Bryan ISD school board. Those are the seats now held by SMD two member and board vice president Julie Harlin and member at large David Stasny.

The filing period continues through August 17.