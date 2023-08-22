Filing Period Ends For November’s Local School Board Elections

There will be at least two new school board members in Bryan and College Station.

There were no last day filings Monday on the local school district websites.

Click HERE to be directed to the Bryan ISD elections website.

Click HERE to be directed to the College Station ISD elections website.

Deciding not to seek re-election to the Bryan school board was Deidra Davis. There was only one person who sought the district-wide seat, Joel Bryan.

Also deciding to not seek re-election was College Station board member Thomas Hall. Only one person sought that position, Kim Ege.

Two incumbents seeking re-election have opponents.

In Bryan, Julie Harlin is opposed by Prentiss Madison and Chrissy Ransome for the seat that covers the northeast part of BISD.

And in College Station, incumbent Geralyn Nolan is opposed by Heather Simmen.

There are no city council races in this November’s election in either Bryan or College Station.