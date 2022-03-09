Filing Period Begins To Fill An Unexpired Term On The Bryan City Council

The filing period has started for a special election to fill a vacancy on the Bryan city council.

The opening for the single member district (SMD) four seat was created by the death of Flynn Adcock in January.

The unexpired term for SMD four runs through 2024.

After the Bryan city council officially approved holding the May 7 election during Tuesday’s meeting, the first person filed.

James Edge was a district director for retired congressman Bill Flores.

According to the city of Bryan’s website, no one filed on Wednesday.

Filing continues through March 28 at 5 p.m.

Early voting will take place April 25 through May 3.