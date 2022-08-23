Filing Ends For Most November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan

The filing period ended Monday for all but two Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election.

As of Monday evening, August 22:

Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and Raul Santana.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district two were Ray Arrington and Rafael Pena.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district three were Doris Machinski and Jared Salvato.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district five were A.J. Renold, Kyle Schumann, and Marca Ewers-Shurtleff.

Filing for the Bryan council place six at large seat were Kevin Boriskie and Patrick Giammalva.

Filing for College Station mayor were Rick Robison, current councilman John Nichols, and Jacob Randolph.

Filing for College Station city council place one were Mark Smith and Aron Collins.

Filing for College Station city council place two were William Wright and David Levine.

Filing for College Station city council place five were Bob Yancy and Willie Blackmon.

Two of three incumbents running for College Station ISD school board drew no opponents. They are current board president Jeff Horak and vice president Joshua Benn, who are both seeking a second term. Kimberly McAdams, who is seeking a third term, is opposed for the place five position by Michael Martinez and Morgan Mangan.

Two of three Bryan ISD school board incumbents drew no opponents. According to the Bryan ISD website, they are Felicia Benford in single member district one and Fran Duane in single member district five. Incumbent David Stasny in single member district place three is opposed by Alton Burton.

Filing continues for two special elections until August 25. They are place five on the College Station council and the Bryan city council single member district three position.