Filing Begins For November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan

Monday was the first day of candidate filings for city council and school board in the twin cities for the November 8 general election.

Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district one was Paul Torres.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district two was Ray Arrington.

Filing for Bryan council in single member district five was A.J. Renold.

Filing for College Station mayor were Rick Robison and current councilman John Nichols.

Filing for College Station city council place two was William Wright.

The College Station ISD school board has three positions up for election this year. All three incumbents filed Monday. Kimberly McAdams is seeking a third term. And board president Jeff Horak and vice president Joshua Benn are seeking a second term.

As of Tuesday evening, the Bryan ISD website listed no candidates.

In addition to the regularly scheduled openings, where the filing deadline is August 22, two special elections are also scheduled for November 8.

In College Station, filing for council place five is scheduled from August 11 through August 25 at 6:00 p.m.

In Bryan, there will also be a special election for to fill a vacancy for the single member district three council position. That filing deadline is August 25.