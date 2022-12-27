Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges

December 27, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan police department's Twitter account.

Photo of Fred Jones from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a BTU employee to call 9-1-1 Friday morning to report a man fired a gun at a house.

Officers learned the firearm was a C02 powered B-B gun.

The suspect was found at a local hotel, and told officers where to find the gun.

Officers also found a container with 1,500 BB’s and the meth.

46 year old Fred Jones of College Station was released from jail Monday after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.