Fernández García-Poggio Finishes Runner-Up at World Amateur Team Championship

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications

ABU DHABI, U.A.E. – Texas A&M freshman golfer Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio earned runner-up honors and led her home country of Spain into third at the 30th Women’s Amateur Team Championship at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday.

The Madrid, Spain, native shot 11-under 277 during the four-round tournament just two shots behind individual champion Huai-Chien-Hsu of Chinese Taipei. She was the leading scorer for Spain (-17), who finished five shots back of the Republic of Korea (-22) for the team title. Adela Cernousek represented France as well and the junior Aggie tied for 20th, recording a 4-under 284 through 72 holes of play.

Fernández García-Poggio is the No. 3 ranked amateur in the world, according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking, and is second for Texas A&M in stroke average (71.67) this season.

The Aggies look to close out their regular-season schedule at the East Lake Cup Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Coverage of the East Lake Cup will be broadcast on the Golf Channel from 2-5 p.m. and live stats can be found at Golfstat.com.