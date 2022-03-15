Federal Funding For Some Local Highway Projects Are Headed To The President

Federal funding for three highway projects affecting Brazos County is on its way to the president.

Congressman Pete Sessions’s office says the House and Senate have approved $3 million dollars for each of the projects.

One would add a grassy median on Highway 6 from Hearne to the Robertson-Brazos County line.

Another is widening FM 1179 from Boonville Road to Steep Hollow Road.

And the third is building an interchange at George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road.

According to a spokesman with the Texas department of transportation (TxDOT) office in Bryan, “The USDOT has assigned the noted funds towards the development and implementation of these projects.”

“Although the anticipated project costs are greater than these amounts, they are a welcome contribution to our efforts to deliver these needed improvements.”

“TxDOT will continue to develop these projects and apply the funds as effectively as possible. There is no immediate deadline for using the funds.”