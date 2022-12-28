Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work

A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work.

According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.

The father, 59 year old Randall Eubank of North Zulch, was also charged by Bryan police with not doing work after he was paid more than $7,700 dollars from an 82 year old victim and $3,100 dollars from a third victim.

28 year old Aubrey Eubank of College Station, who is charged with his father in the College Station theft, is out of jail after posting a $7,500 dollar bond.

Randall Eubank is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $28,500 dollars.