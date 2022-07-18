Fatality Crash Closes A College Station Intersection For More Than Seven Hours

The intersection of University and the northbound freeway frontage road was closed for more than seven hours Monday following a fatality crash.

College Station police has not determined who had the right of way.

The driver of a northbound car, 21 year old Jaden Kael Willis of Bryan, was killed.

The unidentified driver of an eastbound pickup was checked at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The crash was reported just before five a.m. and the intersection was reopened around 12:30 p.m.