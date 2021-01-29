Fatal Accident at Axis Pipeline

News release from Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 29th, 2021, at 10:01 am the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service about an individual that had been involved in an industrial accident. The location of the accident was at 1451 Louis E Mikulin, on the Axis Pipeline facility. At approximately 10:12 am deputies arrived on scene, alongside medics, and entered the building where the accident occurred. Unfortunately, the individual succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident.

Brazos County Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the death. Currently, there are no signs of foul play, however this investigation is ongoing. We will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time.