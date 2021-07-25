Fans Invited to Special Midnight Yell Practice

Aggie football fans are invited to a special Midnight Yell Practice on Friday, July 30th.

Memo Salinas, Head Yell Leader, says the event will be filmed as part of Texas A&M’s national football commercial.

“As other schools across the nation are getting ready for the game by going to bed, sleeping, or at a bar, we’re just getting started. We’re packing Kyle Field the night before the game. It’s one of the best traditions in college football,” says Salinas.

Texas A&M is asking for 5,000 fans, but Salinas says the more the merrier.

“Wear maroon, bring your friends, bring your family, bring everybody. And have some fun, you’re going to be on national television representing A&M,” says Salinas.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a free, special edition t-shirt. All fans are encouraged to wear A&M gear and/or school colors.

Free food and refreshments will be provided. The gates to Kyle Field open Friday at 7 p.m.

Click below to hear more from Memo Salinas visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

Listen to “Fans invited to a special Midnight Yell Practice” on Spreaker.

News release from Texas A&M University:

It may be the middle of summer, but Texas A&M University is inviting fans to a fall tradition early this year – Midnight Yell Practice – as part of the filming of its national football commercial that will air during fall games. The university is asking for 5,000 fans to come to Kyle Field on Friday, July 30 at 7 p.m. for an evening that will include free food and special edition T-shirts.

“No other university can draw thousands of fans at midnight before Gameday like Texas A&M has done for nearly a century,” said Shane Hinckley, vice president of brand development at Texas A&M. “It’s one of our most powerful and unique traditions. We’re excited to have it featured in our national commercial aired during Southeastern Conference (SEC) and non-conference games.”

The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free, special edition Texas A&M T-shirt.

Attendees will enter through the northeast entrance of Kyle Field at 7 p.m. to be in place for filming beginning at sundown. Fans should expect to be at the stadium for several hours. Texas A&M will provide free food and refreshments, but fans are encouraged to bring unopened bottled water and snacks. Participants need to be 18 or older or show up with a parent/guardian.

Free public parking is available for this event in: