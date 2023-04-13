False Threat Of An Active Shooter On The Health Science Center And RELLIS Campuses

There was a heavy law enforcement presence on the health science center (HSC) and RELLIS campuses Thursday morning.

Social media from Texas A&M police states that the report of an active shooter at the HSC is false. And the same caller reported an active shooter at other universities and colleges that also turned out to be false reports.

At the RELLIS campus, director Kelly Templin says multiple agencies responded to what is known as a “swatting” threat.

Templin noted that along with A&M and Blinn police, the response included licensed law enforcement officers who teach and are students at the TEEX law enforcement training center on the RELLIS campus.

WTAW News visit with Templin Thursday at 11:20 a.m. was while RELLIS was in a lockdown. Templin said there was good communication that led to their response, adding that there will be a review so they can refine for future incidents.

Click below to hear comments from Kelly Templin, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

