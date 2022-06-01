Fairchild Named SEC Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year

By: Tyler Pounds, Athletics Communications
Story LinksBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field javelin specialist Katelyn Fairchild was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year while 13 Aggies were named to All-SEC teams, the league announced Wednesday.
Fairchild placed top three in six of the nine javelin competitions entered. Most notably, she placed second at the SEC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 172-5/52.55 to earn All-SEC Second Team and Freshman All-SEC honors.
The Andale, Kansas, product recently qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships after finishing with the fifth-best javelin mark (171-9/52.35m) at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on May 26. Fairchild’s season-best mark of 179-2/54.62m ranks No. 8 on the Aggie all-time performer list.
The men’s and women’s teams combined to earn 15 All-SEC Team mentions. Moitalel Mpoke and Lamara Distin garnered first team recognition while James Smith II, Sam Whitmarsh, Rachell Hall, Jania Martin, Laila Owens, Kaylah Robinson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young earned second team mentions. Heather Abadie joined Fairchild on the Freshman All-SEC list.
Men’s First Team All-SEC
Moitalel Mpoke
Men’s Second Team All-SEC
James Smith II
Sam Whitmarsh
Men’s Freshman All-SEC
Emmanuel Bamidele
Sam Whitmarsh
Women’s First Team All-SEC
Lamara Distin
Women’s Second Team All-SEC
Katelyn Fairchild
Rachel Hall
Jania Martin
Laila Owens
Kaylah Robinson
Tierra Robinson-Jones
Charokee Young
Women’s Freshman All-SEC
Javelin: Katelyn Fairchild
Pole Vault: Heather Abadie