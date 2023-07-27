Explanation As To Why The College Station City Council Approves The Fourth Lowest Bid For Trimming Trees Along Power Lines

The College Station city council earlier this month considered ten proposals for trimming trees along power lines.

Prices for the three year contract ranged from $1.5 million to nearly $6 million dollars.

The council approved staff’s recommendation to take the fourth lowest bid, at a cost to not exceed $3.4 million dollar.

Click HERE to read and download the staff recommendation for tree trimming that was approved during the July 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha, who was part of the unanimous vote, asked assistant electric department director Randall Lewis about the recommendation.

Lewis said “some of the factors that we looked at were some of the safety records, not to go into specifics, but there were some concerning issues that we saw on some of the lower bids.”

Lewis also said some of the lower bids “didn’t have the experience working with utilities. Their experience was more geared towards golf course clearing or more residential. Working around our live energized lines, we like to work with contractors who have that experience working within our industry.”

Click below to hear comments from the July 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.