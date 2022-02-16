ESPN: Cowboys Paid $2.4 Million After Former Exec Accused of Photographing Cheerleaders

ESPN reports that the Dallas Cowboys have paid a settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders accusing former team executive Richard Dalrymple of watching them change in their locker room in 2015.

One of the cheerleaders says Dalrymple entered the locker room following an event and began filming the women with his phone.

The longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications was also accused of taking inappropriate pictures of senior vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, who is the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones.

A Cowboys representative tells ESPN the team investigated both alleged incidents and found no wrongdoing.