Empty Bowls Jr. Fundraiser this Saturday

The annual Empty Bowls Jr. fundraiser is this Saturday.

Sydney Kelley, Marketing & Development Assistant for Arts Council of Brazos Valley, says money raised goes towards arts programming and assisting local area in-school food pantries.

“We’re going to have a bunch of vendors and restaurants from the area where you can donate ten dollars and you get to receive a bowl made by a student and a free bowl of soup from one of those vendors or restaurants,” says Kelley.

Empty Bowls Jr. is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allen Honda.

