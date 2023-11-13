Elijah Robinson Introduced as Texas A&M’s Interim Head Football Coach

Aggie Football’s interim head coach Elijah Robinson met with the media today for the first time. He addressed the state of the program following the firing of former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Robinson was promoted to assistant head coach and run game coordinator in January of 2022 after serving as the defensive line coach in his first four seasons at Texas A&M. Before coming to A&M in January of 2018 he held jobs at Baylor, Temple and Penn State.

Click below to hear Elijah Robinson’s first news conference as Interim Texas A&M Head Football Coach, November 13, 2023

Listen to “Interim Head Coach Elijah Robinson – 11/13/2023” on Spreaker.