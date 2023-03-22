Elder-Aid Assists Low Income Elderly Residents

Since 1990, Elder-Aid has been assisting low-income elderly people in the Brazos Valley.

Carol Jones, Executive Director, says their goal is to keep people out of assisted living for as long as possible.

“What we find is those that are in a home or even renting one of our units, tend to be more satisfied,” says Jones.

Jones when elderly people have not prepared for retirement, they end up living off their social security.

“Having programs like this gives them an option, it keeps them off the streets, it keeps them out of the mission. It gives them the opportunity to have their own home,” says Jones.

Elder-Aid offers services including yard work, minor home repair, transportation and utility assistance.

Elder-Aid is hosting an open house at their new build on 1308 Peale Street in Bryan on Wednesday, April 12th at 10 a.m.

