Economic development recruiting was brought up during the latest meetings of the Bryan ISD school board and College Station city council.

Bryan ISD receives a grant of more than $2 million dollars for more tools to address dyslexia among the district’s kindergarten through third grade students. Before the BISD board accepted the grant, board president Mark McCall brought up the grant’s significance in negotiating a future economic development agreement.

Click HERE to read and download Bryan ISD presentation materials about the dyslexia grant.

College Station councilman Dennis Maloney, who represents the city on the board of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation, relayed prospect information that he heard from BVEDC’s president that maybe a dozen manufacturers are looking to move to the twin cities. That includes the possibility of a large facility in College Station’s Midtown Park. Maloney also reported College Station is the 12th fastest growing city for small businesses in the United States and number one in Texas.

And College Station mayor Karl Mooney said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that he is talking with an unidentified company about the possibility of being a partner in an indoor recreation center.

Click below for comments from Mark McCall, Dennis Maloney, and Karl Mooney.

Listen to “Economic development recruiting reports at Bryan ISD and College Station city council meetings” on Spreaker.