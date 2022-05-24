Economic Development Incentive Offers Are Approved By Brazos County Commissioners And The Bryan ISD School Board

Three economic development incentive proposals have been approved this month by local governing bodies.

One involves the largest employer in the biocorridor. Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved without discussion, amending an existing economic development agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. The pharmaceutical manufacturer, which currently employs 600, proposes a $300 million dollar expansion. The 138,000 square foot building to produce more vaccines and gene therapies would open in 2025 and employ another 150 people earning an average annual salary of $80,000 dollars. In exchange, the county would reimburse FUJIFILM almost $5 million dollars in property taxes over a ten year period that would start after construction is completed.

Click HERE to read and download the amended economic development incentive agreement approved at the May 24, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

The Bryan ISD school board during a special meeting May 19 approved offering two manufacturing prospects reduced appraised property values if they locate in the district. A Canadian based prospect nicknamed “Project Maple Leaf” is a defense and oil and gas manufacturer. The second prospect, known only as “Project Titan”, would build a $150 million dollar facility and employ 130 people. The BISD board had no comments before unanimously approving those agreements and a contract with a legal firm that will submit the agreements to the state comptroller’s office.

Click below for comments from the May 19, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting. Speakers include the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation, Matt Prochaska, and a representative of the legal firm that is submitting BISD’s agreements, Kevin O’Hanlon.

