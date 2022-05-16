Early Voting Underway For May 24 Primary Runoff

Monday is the first day of early voting for the May 24th primary runoff.

Brazos County Democrats living in precinct four have two runoffs…for county commissioner between Prentiss Madison and Wanda Watson and for justice of the peace between Darrell Booker and Celina Vasquez.

All Brazos County Republicans have one county wide runoff…for district clerk between Margaret Meece and Gabriel Garcia. Some Republicans will choose their nominee for state representative in district 12 between Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius and those living in precinct two will choose their county commission nominee between Russ Ford and Chuck Konderla. And the runoff includes three contested races for G-O-P precinct chairs.

Five voting centers in Brazos County are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Brazos County voting centers are the elections administrator’s office, Galilee Baptist Church and Arena Hall in Bryan, the College Station Utilities training center on Graham Road, and the Texas A&M memorial student center.

Click HERE to be directed to sample ballots from the Brazos County elections office.