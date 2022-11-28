Early Voting Is Underway In Bryan Council Runoff Election

Monday is the first day for early voting for Bryan voters living on the city’s west side in the runoff election for the single member district five seat.

Early voting continues through Saturday.

And election day is a week from Thursday, December 8.

There is one voting location…an office building located in SMD five on South Traditions Drive called the DesignSpark Innovation Center.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold advanced to the runoff after the general election that drew 2,900 votes.

Monday is also the last day to request a mail ballot for this election.