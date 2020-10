City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta and Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about voting line stories, wait times at local voting locations, wearing masks at voting locations, counting ballots, being prepared before you vote, and more during their appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.