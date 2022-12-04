Early Voting Finishes In Bryan Council Runoff Election

The early voting period in the upcoming Bryan city council runoff election, which ended Saturday, generated almost five percent of the registered voters in the west Bryan district.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock says turnout was 424 of around 8,600 registered voters in the Bryan council’s single member district five.

Election day is Thursday, December 8, at the DesignSpark Innovation Center on South Traditions Drive.

Original story, November 28, 2022:

Monday was the first day for early voting for Bryan voters living on the city’s west side in the runoff election for the single member district five (SMD 5) seat.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock reported 71 voters came out on Monday. That is out of about 8,600 who are registered in SMD 5.

Early voting continues through Saturday.

And election day is a week from Thursday, December 8.

There is one voting location…an office building located in SMD five on South Traditions Drive called the DesignSpark Innovation Center.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold advanced to the runoff after the general election that drew 2,900 votes.

Monday is also the last day to request a mail ballot for this election.