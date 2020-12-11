Early Voting Ends In The College Station City Council Runoff Election

Early voting ended Friday in the College Station city council runoff election.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock says 1,011 in person during the two week period.

The elections office has also received 883 mail ballots.

The combined total of 1,894 ballots represents more than six percent of the more than 28,000 who voted in the general election, and more than three percent of the nearly 60,000 registered voters in College Station.

Election day is Tuesday. There are two voting locations, the Meyer Center on Dartmouth Street (formerly the Arts Council building) and the College Station Utilities training center on Graham Road.