Early Thursday Morning Deck Fire Comes Close To A College Station Fourplex

A College Station two story fourplex was threatened by a fire early Thursday morning.

According to the College Station fire department, one of the occupants living at Manuel and Cornell called 9-1-1 just after three a.m. then alerted other residents.

No one was injured and there was no structural damage.

Investigators say the fire came within three feet of the fourplex.

A plywood deck over pallets caught fire from a fire pit made from a repurposed water trough that had burned through at the bottom.

Firefighters on the scene educated a resident about outdoor fire requirements.

And the fire crew on scene requested that a deputy fire marshal follow up with the resident.