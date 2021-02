College Station fire crews responded to a home on Leacrest Drive, south of A&M Consolidated Middle School, around 3 a.m. for a structure fire.

According to a CSFD news release, heavy fire started in the carport area and spread to the attic and vehicles.

All residents evacuated safely, but one pet died in the fire.

The fire is being ruled as accidental, and CSFD issued a reminder that cooking coals can remain hot for over 24 hours and need to be disposed of properly.