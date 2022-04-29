Early Morning Arrests By College Station And Bryan Police

Numerous Bryan police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report around 3:30 Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Texas Avenue vehicle body repair business. Three men inside a Jeep were arrested on various charges and officers are looking for the owners of three catalytic converters that were in the vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, one man said his girlfriend arranged an Uber to take him from Houston to Bryan to pick up the Jeep…but he did not have the keys. 26 year old Tyrell Frederick of Houston was arrested for giving a false date of birth and a warrant from Chambers County for engaging in organized criminal activity. 41 year old Lawrence Smith of Houston was arrested for unlawful use of a reciprocating saw as a criminal instrument. And 38 year old Kelvin Lard of Bryan was taken to jail for parking in a handicapped area.

A two year member of the Texas A&M men’s track team was not able to run away from a College Station police officer. CSPD responded just before 3:30 Friday morning to the report of a vehicle burglary victim catching the suspect in the act. An officer found the suspect, and according to the arrest report the suspect admitted to looking for unlocked cars. Officers found in the suspect’s car, a stolen shotgun, five stolen bank cards, one stolen driver’s license, and three other stolen identification cards. 23 year old Jamal Walton, who ran for the Aggies in 2019 and 2020, remained jail Friday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $27,000 dollars.