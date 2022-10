PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) built a 17-point first half lead and then held off the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) Sunday Night, 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dallas back-up QB Cooper Rush had his worst game as a pro, throwing three interceptions.

It also marked his first loss as a starter in the NFL.

He’s expected to take a back seat this coming Sunday against Detroit as Dak Prescott is slated to return from a thumb injury.