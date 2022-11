HOUSTON, Texas – The Philadelphia Eagles pulled away from the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, 29-17 at NRG Stadium.

Houston-area native Jalen Hurts had quite the homecoming, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns as Philly outscored Houston, 15-3 in the second half.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce ran the ball 27 times for 139 yards as Houston falls to 1-6-1 on the year. The Eagles remain the only unbeaten team in the NFL at 8-0.