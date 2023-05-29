DWI Court Appearance For State Senator Charles Schwertner Is Rescheduled

The next court appearance on a DWI charge for the state senator who represents Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley has been pushed back for five weeks.

Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, who was arrested by Austin police on February 7, was scheduled to appear in a Travis County court on Wednesday, May 31.

Online court records show Schwertner’s appearance has been moved to July 5.

The Austin police arrest report states an officer stopped Schwertner’s car after watching it swerve during the midnight hour.

The arrest report also states Schwertner refused a breath alcohol test and the officer did not pursue a blood test.