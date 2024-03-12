DWI Arrests

A College Station man goes to jail for the 19th time in as many years. Frederick Boulden, 36 years-old, was arrested just before the clocks changed early Sunday morning on multiple charges. According to the CSPD arrest report, Boulden was pulled over for driving well under the speed limit and a broken brake light. After failing field sobriety tests, Boulden was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge and his vehicle was searched. During the search, officers found a loaded gun in the console and a small plastic bottle containing liquid PCP. According to online jail records, Boulden is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $26,000.

A College Station woman goes to jail for the second time on an alcohol-related charge. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday night, Bryan police officers responded to E. Martin Luther King St. for a crash involving a car that struck two parked vehicles. On arrival, officers found a black sedan with the airbags deployed occupied by 32 year-old Arienne Moore. Moore’s vehicle had struck a parked truck and pushed it into the SUV parked in front of it. After admitting to drinking earlier in the night and failing field sobriety tests, Moore was arrested for DWI. She remains in jail on a $2,000 bond.

Just after midnight on Monday, a College Station man was arrested for his second alcohol-related charge. According to the CSPD arrest report, an officer initiated a traffic stop on Wellborn Road for a speeding vehicle with an expired registration. The driver, who had bar stamps from Northgate on his hand, could not specify how much he had to drink that night. After failing field sobriety tests, 24 year-old Phoenix Barrera was arrested for DWI. He is out of jail after posting a $2,000 bond.