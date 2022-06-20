DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.

Bryan police report a car that left Wellborn Road near the Northgate district and struck a power pole was driven by someone who was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction. The officer who responded found power lines laying on the roadway. According to the BPD arrest report, witnesses say the northbound car crossed the southbound lanes before hitting the power pole. The driver refused medical attention and he gave officers a container with Xanax and Diphenhydramine. After failing field sobriety tests, 43 year old Gregory Mezera of Bryan was arrested. He is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.