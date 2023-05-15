DWI Arrests Of 19 And 20 Year Old Drivers By College Station Police

A 19 year old man from Bryan was arrested around 3:30 Friday morning by College Station police for evading officers, DWI and having a fake drivers license. CSPD arrest reports state that Nickolaus Chiscano led multiple officers on a high speed pursuit for 18 minutes before crashing his SUV. Chiscano, who was caught following a foot chase, had breath alcohol samples of nearly one and a half times the legal limit at .117 and .113. The pursuit started after a CSPD officer was on an unrelated traffic stop on Wellborn Road and reported the SUV did not slow down while passing the traffic stop as required by state law.

After the bars closed Saturday morning, College Station police arrest three people following a crash on the railroad tracks on Holleman next to Wellborn Road. CSPD arrest reports did not say how close a train got to the crash site…but officers were told Union Pacific could not guarantee the train could stop in time. The driver who was arrested, 20 year old Triston Johnson of Montgomery, was driving a pickup that was still on the tracks following a collision with a car. The results of Johnson’s breath alcohol tests were around one and a half times the legal limit at .116 and .123. Officers also dealt with what was described as “the overwhelming alcoholic intoxication of the group” that was in the truck. The group was asked numerous times to stay away from the tracks. Two passengers in the truck were arrested for public intoxication. One was arrested after running on the street and was almost struck by a vehicle. The other planned to walk four miles to his home, but he was walking in the wrong direction.

Chiscano, Johnson, and the two people arrested for public intoxication are all out of jail after posting bond.