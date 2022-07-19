DWI Arrests Follow An Uber Driver Report And A Hit And Run Crash

An Uber driver tells Bryan police that he saw a SUV swerving on the freeway last Saturday night. That led to the arrest of a Houston man for driving with a breath alcohol level almost three times the legal limit at .238 and .223. 35 year old Wilson Baca-Ortega is also accused of letting four children…ages four through 14…ride without wearing safety belts and two children not in booster seats. The children were released to their mother. Ortega is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars and a hold for immigration authorities.

College Station police receives multiple calls last Saturday night of a hit and run driver at Texas and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. According to the CSPD arrest report, after the collision multiple witnesses reported a pickup left the scene, drove at speeds of more than one hundred miles per hour and drove through a grass field. A CSPD officer stopped the truck on Welsh north of Deacon. The driver, 52 year old Robert Miles of College Station is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $4,000 dollars following his arrest for DWI and causing a collision resulting in more than two hundred dollars in damage.