DWI Arrests Follow A Vehicle Hitting A Bryan Taco Bell And A Bryan Police Patrol Vehicle Being Rear Ended

The driver of a vehicle that struck the Taco Bell on Texas south of downtown Bryan early Sunday morning was arrested for drunk driving. The driver, 26 year old William Tywon Benford of Bryan, was checked by fire department paramedics before going to jail. The BPD arrest report did not indicate anyone was inside the building of the crash Sunday just before two a.m. Benford is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan police patrol vehicle was rear ended while it was stopped Saturday night at Villa Maria and Texas. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be checked out after her head struck the windshield. Then 51 year old Deanne Stout of Hilltop Lakes was taken to jail following her arrest for DWI with a prior conviction. The BPD arrest report did not state if the officer whose vehicle was struck was injured. Stout is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.