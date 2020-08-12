DWI Arrest With Three Prior Convictions Follows A High Speed Chase In College Station

A Bryan man remained in jail Wednesday following his arrest Sunday afternoon on charges of DWI with three prior convictions and two counts of evading arrest.

According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, a deputy clocked a SUV on the freeway near the Fitch exit Sunday afternoon at 101 miles per hour.

The SUV nearly collided with several vehicles that included a local ambulance.

The northbound pursuit went off the freeway to the parking lot at Post Oak Mall before crossing Harvey Road into an apartment complex.

The SUV jumped a curb and drove between two apartment buildings before striking another vehicle in another parking lot.

The driver was caught following a foot chase.

41 year old Antonio Oldham is jailed on bonds totaling $12,000 dollars.